Intrua Financial LLC Has $2.04 Million Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Intrua Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 39.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.5% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MAA shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.46.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $1,026,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total value of $1,883,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,463 shares of company stock valued at $3,010,959 over the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MAA opened at $222.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.15 and a 1 year high of $223.18. The stock has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $204.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.42.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $452.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.91 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.0875 per share. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 109.92%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

