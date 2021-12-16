Intrua Financial LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Intrua Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 886.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,187 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 332.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $145.18 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $116.08 and a 1-year high of $145.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.74.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

