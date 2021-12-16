Intrua Financial LLC Buys Shares of 30,721 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 30,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Doyle Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.2% in the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 186,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,586,000 after acquiring an additional 48,459 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,392,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,761,000 after acquiring an additional 72,763 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 30.0% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 122,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after acquiring an additional 28,276 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 321,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,232,000 after acquiring an additional 9,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 105,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 5,756 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $50.97 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.90. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.60 and a 12 month high of $53.49.

