Intertrust (OTC:ITRUF) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Intertrust (OTC:ITRUF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC raised shares of Intertrust from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intertrust in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Intertrust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Intertrust stock opened at $18.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.00. Intertrust has a 52 week low of $13.52 and a 52 week high of $18.89.

Intertrust NV engages in the provision of private client, capital markets, corporate and fund services. Its services include private equity and debt fund services; real estate services; hedge fund services; capital market services; performance and reward management; private wealth services; and regulatory and reporting services.

