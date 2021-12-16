Internet of People Trading 68.8% Lower This Week (IOP)

Internet of People (CURRENCY:IOP) traded 66.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. Internet of People has a market cap of $44,292.22 and approximately $4.00 worth of Internet of People was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet of People coin can now be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Internet of People has traded down 68.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FlavorsBSC (FLVR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

Internet of People Coin Profile

Internet of People is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2016. Internet of People’s total supply is 13,770,244 coins and its circulating supply is 13,461,469 coins. The Reddit community for Internet of People is /r/IoP_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Internet of People is iop.global . Internet of People’s official Twitter account is @IoP_community and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of People is a set of P2P networks, designed to enable direct device to device P2P communication using P2P apps. The main purpose of the network is to allow my device to connect directly to your device without using any service of any company in the process of establishing the connection or during the interaction.One of this P2P Networks is a blockchain that runs the token system needed to incentivize operators to run all the components of other P2P networks that form the Internet of People. The token for this blockchain is IOP, a PoW/PoS token with a 21M supply. “

