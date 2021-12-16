International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.38

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.38 and last traded at $3.47, with a volume of 375197 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.56.

ICAGY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Exane BNP Paribas cut International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank cut International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.50.

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.64.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

