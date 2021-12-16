International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 67,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPFF. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 57.8% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 40.7% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 93.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 14,081 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 105.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 15,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 24.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 11,514 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPFF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.67. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,820. Global X Super Income Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $12.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.94.

