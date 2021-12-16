International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 6,154 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,154 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 1,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 23.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $122.67. The company had a trading volume of 281,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,652,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $332.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $108.70 and a twelve month high of $274.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.03.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.44.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.