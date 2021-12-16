International Assets Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,696 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 130.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CCL shares. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.89.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $17.98. 330,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,320,762. The stock has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.33 and its 200 day moving average is $23.58. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $16.32 and a 52-week high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $546.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.28 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 1,387.65% and a negative return on equity of 42.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.76 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

