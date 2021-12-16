International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $5.54 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for approximately 1.0% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. Choate Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 4,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PYPL. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.18.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $192.85. 142,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,339,048. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.15 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.59 billion, a PE ratio of 46.75, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $218.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.87.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

