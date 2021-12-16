International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $2.99 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 4,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 21,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.77. 175,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,257,498. The stock has a market cap of $261.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.53 and a fifty-two week high of $66.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -253.24%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Truist Securities cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.90.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $537,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

