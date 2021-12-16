International Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 9.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 105,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,729 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.98% of the company’s stock.

FSK stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.27. The company had a trading volume of 22,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,763. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.53. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 167.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 27.46%.

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Richard I. Goldstein acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.35 per share, for a total transaction of $32,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd C. Builione acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $106,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 6,950 shares of company stock worth $148,250. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

