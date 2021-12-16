Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.77 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) will post sales of $1.77 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.72 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.81 billion. Intercontinental Exchange posted sales of $1.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will report full-year sales of $7.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.99 billion to $7.15 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $7.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.19 billion to $7.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Intercontinental Exchange.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.55.

NYSE:ICE traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,692,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,331,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.82. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12-month low of $108.95 and a 12-month high of $139.79. The stock has a market cap of $76.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 24.40%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $8,085,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total transaction of $144,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,447 shares of company stock valued at $23,415,587 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,520,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,767,395,000 after buying an additional 135,218 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,867,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,951,748,000 after purchasing an additional 146,602 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 16.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,764,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,712 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,213,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,997,000 after acquiring an additional 155,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,670,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,894,000 after acquiring an additional 456,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

