Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Insider Sells $1,278,813.06 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $1,278,813.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,291 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total value of $1,230,622.14.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,370 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $1,258,525.60.

On Monday, December 6th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 14,874 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.66, for a total value of $1,125,366.84.

On Friday, December 3rd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 15,504 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.91, for a total value of $1,161,404.64.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total value of $1,274,770.98.

On Monday, November 29th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $1,265,676.30.

On Friday, November 26th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 8,735 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $651,980.40.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total value of $1,304,918.16.

On Monday, November 22nd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,291 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total value of $1,242,025.84.

On Friday, November 19th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total value of $1,258,771.08.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $76.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.46. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.15 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 11.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 182.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,075,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,710,000 after buying an additional 695,169 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 101.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,347,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,598,000 after buying an additional 679,700 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 63.6% during the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,627,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,467,000 after buying an additional 632,642 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 8.3% during the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,145,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,821,000 after buying an additional 627,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 147.7% during the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 925,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,715,000 after buying an additional 552,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IBKR. Bank of America began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

