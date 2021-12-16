Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy Sells 20,000 Shares

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $1,518,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

On Monday, December 13th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total value of $1,510,600.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total value of $1,537,200.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $1,514,000.00.

On Friday, December 3rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $1,497,600.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Thomas Peterffy sold 21,300 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $1,612,623.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Thomas Peterffy sold 23,300 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $1,751,461.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Thomas Peterffy sold 12,700 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $948,182.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $1,548,400.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total value of $1,524,400.00.

On Friday, November 19th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $1,495,000.00.

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $76.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.66. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.11 and its 200-day moving average is $67.46.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.15 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 24,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Recommended Story: Market News Sentiment in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.