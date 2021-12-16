Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,628 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at $727,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Intel by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,222,000. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,906 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Northland Securities raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.56. 360,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,866,578. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $45.24 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.99%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

