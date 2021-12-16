Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,908 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,038 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 29,640 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 18,037 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 11,003 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $50.67 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.47. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $45.24 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

