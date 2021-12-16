Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NLSN. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 25.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 9,957 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 7.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,137,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,423,000 after buying an additional 873,407 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,828,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,200,000 after buying an additional 71,976 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nielsen by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 32,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 7,042 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Nielsen by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,666,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,105,000 after purchasing an additional 332,160 shares during the period. 98.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NLSN shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.13.

Shares of NLSN stock opened at $19.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.42. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $18.76 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Nielsen had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.01%.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

