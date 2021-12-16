Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 1.1% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,114,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,936 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,614,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,980,000 after acquiring an additional 583,747 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,883,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $309,298,000 after acquiring an additional 126,031 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,662,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,347,000 after acquiring an additional 168,303 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,527,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,062,000 after buying an additional 737,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $166.15 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.13 and a fifty-two week high of $183.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.26.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

