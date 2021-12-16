Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Has $1.11 Million Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,465 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in Accenture by 0.5% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 16,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,301,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 2.1% during the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth $55,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 323,090 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $103,364,000 after purchasing an additional 6,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at $1,832,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.59.

In other Accenture news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.11, for a total transaction of $700,112.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACN stock opened at $375.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.14. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $241.73 and a 12 month high of $381.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $358.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $330.57.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.40%.

Accenture declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

