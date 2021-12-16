Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Grows Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,667 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,669,058,000 after acquiring an additional 162,299 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,142,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,234,219,000 after acquiring an additional 377,198 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,484,008 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,456,701,000 after acquiring an additional 190,411 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,086,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,259,741,000 after acquiring an additional 360,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,389,966 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,399,916,000 after acquiring an additional 99,002 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot stock opened at $407.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $381.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $343.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.83.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

