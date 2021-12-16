Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Decreases Stock Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lessened its position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,480 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Atlassian by 3.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth about $349,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 265.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TEAM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Atlassian from $345.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Atlassian from $308.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Atlassian from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.28.

TEAM opened at $364.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $50.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 105.39 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $408.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $347.63. Atlassian Co. Plc has a fifty-two week low of $198.80 and a fifty-two week high of $483.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $516.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.64 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 47.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

