InsurAce Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.75 Million (INSUR)

InsurAce (CURRENCY:INSUR) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. InsurAce has a market capitalization of $8.93 million and approximately $4.75 million worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One InsurAce coin can now be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00001645 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, InsurAce has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00055485 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,018.37 or 0.08337794 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.96 or 0.00078755 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,195.47 or 1.00001605 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00052844 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002694 BTC.

About InsurAce

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,266,626 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.，a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

InsurAce Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsurAce directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsurAce should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase InsurAce using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

