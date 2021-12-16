Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Lowered to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $166.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

IBP has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Installed Building Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Installed Building Products presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $146.78.

IBP stock opened at $139.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Installed Building Products has a 12 month low of $99.05 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.59.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $509.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.13 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 43.68% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Installed Building Products will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.30%.

In other news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.43, for a total transaction of $69,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total value of $263,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,500 shares of company stock valued at $10,236,305. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBP. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 2nd quarter worth $114,657,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 1,807.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 663,892 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,135,000 after purchasing an additional 629,092 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,009,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,233,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 9,994.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 267,516 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,733,000 after acquiring an additional 264,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

