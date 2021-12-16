Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 3,460 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,460 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOVT. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 35.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 30.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter.

BATS GOVT traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,927,178 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.61.

