Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,530 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOW. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in ServiceNow by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. 85.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $820.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $639.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus raised their target price on ServiceNow from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $724.48.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $16.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $630.58. 7,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,326,806. The company has a 50 day moving average of $662.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $610.48. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $448.27 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $125.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 593.61, a P/E/G ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.02.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.26, for a total value of $10,366,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,070 shares of company stock valued at $16,864,712 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

