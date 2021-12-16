Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 4.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,434 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in CoStar Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in CoStar Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 36,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 179.2% during the third quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the third quarter valued at $2,948,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the third quarter valued at $2,666,000. 94.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 9,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total transaction of $803,167.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $336,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,360 shares of company stock worth $1,146,606 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

CSGP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.71.

Shares of CoStar Group stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,300,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 12.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.67. The company has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.81. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $74.31 and a one year high of $101.05.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $499.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.97 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 12.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

