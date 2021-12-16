Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 31,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the third quarter worth about $10,729,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% during the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 19,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.2% during the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 8,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABC. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.90, for a total value of $2,957,903.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.95, for a total transaction of $3,007,522.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 183,131 shares of company stock worth $22,672,607 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock traded up $1.11 on Thursday, reaching $124.88. 1,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 995,179. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.95 and a 200 day moving average of $120.19. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $94.89 and a 52 week high of $129.54.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.05 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 2,040.08%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.90%.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

