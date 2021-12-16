Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Sagil Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,254,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 56,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after buying an additional 6,730 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after buying an additional 19,625 shares during the period. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 57,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after buying an additional 10,510 shares during the period. 58.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PAGS shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora decreased their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.36.

PagSeguro Digital stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.91. 20,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,415,944. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.43. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $24.14 and a twelve month high of $62.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.64 and a 200-day moving average of $47.24.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 15.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

