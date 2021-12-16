Insider Selling: YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) CEO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $2,182,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $88.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $108.82.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $362.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.27 million. YETI had a return on equity of 57.19% and a net margin of 15.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YETI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on YETI from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Roth Capital cut their price target on YETI from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on YETI from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on YETI from $121.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in YETI during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in YETI during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in YETI during the second quarter valued at $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in YETI by 76.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in YETI during the second quarter valued at $41,000. 94.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

