Insider Selling: Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Insider Sells 98,209 Shares of Stock

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) insider Robert A. Katz sold 98,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.60, for a total transaction of $32,467,895.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE MTN traded down $13.89 on Wednesday, hitting $311.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 673,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,210. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $261.41 and a 1-year high of $376.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $344.31 and its 200 day moving average is $324.28. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 95.43 and a beta of 1.22.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.65) by $0.21. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $175.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.63) earnings per share. Vail Resorts’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.23%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MTN. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $328.38.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

