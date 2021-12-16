Insider Selling: Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Director Sells 605 Shares of Stock

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Director Marcelo L. Eduardo sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total value of $19,172.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Trustmark stock opened at $31.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.75. Trustmark Co. has a 12 month low of $26.25 and a 12 month high of $36.31.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.20 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 24.38%. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trustmark Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRMK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 63.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Trustmark during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Trustmark by 58.8% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Trustmark by 3,045.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Trustmark by 50.9% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. 62.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

