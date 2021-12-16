Insider Selling: Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Director Sells 605 Shares of Stock

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Director Marcelo L. Eduardo sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total value of $19,172.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of Trustmark stock opened at $31.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.75. Trustmark Co. has a 12 month low of $26.25 and a 12 month high of $36.31.
Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.20 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 24.38%. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trustmark Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRMK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 63.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Trustmark during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Trustmark by 58.8% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Trustmark by 3,045.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Trustmark by 50.9% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. 62.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th.
About Trustmark
Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.
