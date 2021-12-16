Insider Selling: Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CEO Sells 37,500 Shares of Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,777,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Amit Yoran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Amit Yoran sold 6,636 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $358,941.24.

On Thursday, October 14th, Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $1,925,625.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.21. 82,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $58.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.46 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.58.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $138.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TENB shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tenable from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.15.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Tenable by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Tenable by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Tenable by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 46,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Tenable by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Tenable by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 105,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

