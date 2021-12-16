Insider Selling: Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) CEO Sells 14,500 Shares of Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.95, for a total transaction of $3,609,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Adam Elsesser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 11th, Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.18, for a total transaction of $3,830,610.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.60, for a total transaction of $3,691,700.00.

Shares of PEN opened at $253.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.05 and a beta of 0.31. Penumbra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.49 and a fifty-two week high of $320.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $263.51 and its 200-day moving average is $267.55.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $190.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.19 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 5.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on PEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities started coverage on Penumbra in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist started coverage on Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penumbra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,472,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,756,000 after buying an additional 33,542 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,245,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,554,000 after buying an additional 38,299 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,219,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,123,000 after buying an additional 28,119 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,339,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,006,000 after buying an additional 55,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,226,000 after buying an additional 75,687 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

