Insider Selling: Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) CFO Min Li sold 10,000 shares of Gulf Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Gulf Resources stock opened at $4.60 on Thursday. Gulf Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $7.74. The company has a quick ratio of 8.95, a current ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.46. The firm has a market cap of $48.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.02 and a beta of 0.53.

Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gulf Resources had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $17.75 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GURE. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gulf Resources during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Gulf Resources by 12.2% during the second quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Gulf Resources by 5.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 393,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Gulf Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Gulf Resources Company Profile

Gulf Resources, Inc is a holding company that engages in the manufacture of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Bromine, Crude Salt, Chemical Products, and Natural Gas. It produces and trades bromine, crude salt and natural gas, and manufacture and sell chemical products used in oil and gas field exploration, oil and gas distribution, oil field drilling, papermaking chemical agents, inorganic chemicals, and manufacturer of materials for human and animal antibiotics.

