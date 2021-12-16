Insider Selling: Gear4music (Holdings) plc (LON:G4M) Insider Sells 1,650,000 Shares of Stock

Gear4music (Holdings) plc (LON:G4M) insider Andrew Paul Wass sold 1,650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 730 ($9.65), for a total transaction of £12,045,000 ($15,917,800.98).

Shares of G4M opened at GBX 740 ($9.78) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £155.07 million and a P/E ratio of 17.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 780.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 898.36. Gear4music has a 52 week low of GBX 627 ($8.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,020 ($13.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.55, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Get Gear4music alerts:

Gear4music Company Profile

Gear4music (Holdings) plc engages in the retail of musical instruments and equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers electric, acoustic, and bass guitars; guitar amplifiers and effects pedals; drums and percussion products, including electronic drums; drum pads; hybrid drumming products; acoustic drum kits; individual drums; cymbals; snare drums; drum hardware and drum accessories, such as hi-hat stands, kick pedals, stools and thrones, cymbal stands, clamps, and racks; and pianos and keyboards, such as digital, stage, hybrid, and grand pianos, as well as MIDI keyboards, synth key products, and accessories.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Gear4music Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gear4music and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.