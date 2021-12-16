Insider Selling: Gear4music (Holdings) plc (LON:G4M) Insider Sells 1,650,000 Shares of Stock

Gear4music (Holdings) plc (LON:G4M) insider Andrew Paul Wass sold 1,650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 730 ($9.65), for a total transaction of £12,045,000 ($15,917,800.98).
Shares of G4M opened at GBX 740 ($9.78) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £155.07 million and a P/E ratio of 17.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 780.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 898.36. Gear4music has a 52 week low of GBX 627 ($8.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,020 ($13.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.55, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 2.65.
Gear4music Company Profile
