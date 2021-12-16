Insider Selling: CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Insider Sells 3,704 Shares of Stock

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) insider Deette Gray sold 3,704 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $1,000,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of CACI International stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $265.86. 138,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,762. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. CACI International Inc has a twelve month low of $215.18 and a twelve month high of $290.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $276.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.09.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by ($0.31). CACI International had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CACI International Inc will post 18.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CACI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CACI International from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist raised their price objective on CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on CACI International from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CACI International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of CACI International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,424,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC bought a new position in CACI International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in CACI International by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,272,000 after buying an additional 5,331 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CACI International by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 739,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $193,933,000 after buying an additional 221,504 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in CACI International by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,050 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,420,000 after buying an additional 6,901 shares during the period. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

