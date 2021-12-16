Insider Selling: 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Insider Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) insider Xiaodi T. Zhang sold 8,000 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $100,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

1stdibs.Com stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.98. 287,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,252. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.38. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.46 and a 12-month high of $35.46.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $25.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.75 million. Research analysts anticipate that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DIBS. Barclays lifted their price objective on 1stdibs.Com from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1stdibs.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on 1stdibs.Com from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIBS. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in 1stdibs.Com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the second quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the second quarter worth $220,000. 45.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

