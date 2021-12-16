Insider Buying: Tamboran Resources Ltd (ASX:TBN) Insider Buys 52,619 Shares of Stock

Tamboran Resources Ltd (ASX:TBN) insider Joel Riddle bought 52,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.38 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of A$19,995.22 ($14,282.30).

Joel Riddle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 14th, Joel Riddle bought 76,835 shares of Tamboran Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.39 ($0.28) per share, with a total value of A$29,965.65 ($21,404.04).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 9.10 and a quick ratio of 9.10.

