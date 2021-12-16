Insider Buying: Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) Major Shareholder Buys 13,707 Shares of Stock

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 13,707 shares of Superior Industries International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.39 per share, for a total transaction of $60,173.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 9,700 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $72,750.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 1,500 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.38 per share, for a total transaction of $6,570.00.

On Friday, December 3rd, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 19,217 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.35 per share, for a total transaction of $83,593.95.

On Friday, November 19th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 10,100 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $75,750.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 10,300 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,264.00.

On Thursday, November 4th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 9,800 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.70 per share, for a total transaction of $75,460.00.

On Friday, October 29th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 2,300 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $23,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 22,100 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $221,000.00.

SUP opened at $4.47 on Thursday. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.78 and a 12 month high of $9.72. The firm has a market cap of $116.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 4.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.54.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter. Superior Industries International had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 47.86%. The business had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.69 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Superior Industries International by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,263 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 40,541 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Superior Industries International by 617.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 42,437 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC boosted its stake in Superior Industries International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 182,597 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Superior Industries International by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,036,462 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,934,000 after purchasing an additional 80,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Superior Industries International by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 214,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 15,206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

