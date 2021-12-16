Insider Buying: Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Director Buys 25,000 Shares of Stock

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.83 per share, for a total transaction of $945,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of SIX stock opened at $38.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.36 and a 200-day moving average of $42.00. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 12-month low of $30.88 and a 12-month high of $51.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.72 and a beta of 2.39.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.37) EPS. Six Flags Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 406.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.09.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,244,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,840,000 after buying an additional 1,645,621 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 447.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,185,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,287,000 after buying an additional 968,644 shares during the period. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,789,000. Thunderbird Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 1,753,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,536,000 after buying an additional 667,743 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 288.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 682,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,990,000 after buying an additional 506,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

See Also: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.