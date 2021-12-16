Insider Buying: Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Director Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Director George N. Cochran purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.68 per share, with a total value of $52,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

KMPR opened at $55.21 on Thursday. Kemper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.36 and a fifty-two week high of $83.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.60 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Kemper alerts:

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($1.12). Kemper had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kemper Co. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Kemper’s payout ratio is 106.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMPR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Kemper by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Kemper in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Kemper in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Kemper in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Kemper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

About Kemper

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.