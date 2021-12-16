Insider Buying: IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) COO Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) COO Matthew J. Simmes purchased 1,000 shares of IES stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.29 per share, for a total transaction of $51,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ IESC opened at $49.40 on Thursday. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.77 and a 12-month high of $56.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IESC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IES by 7,660.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of IES by 232.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of IES by 449.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IES by 343.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of IES during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and management of operating subsidiaries in business activities across a variety of end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Residential, Commercial and Industrial and Infrastructure Solutions. The Communications segment provides technology infrastructure products and services to large corporations and independent businesses.

