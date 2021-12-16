Insider Buying: CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG) Insider Buys £19,954 in Stock

CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG) insider Richard Fairman acquired 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,200 ($29.07) per share, with a total value of £19,954 ($26,369.76).

Shares of LON CVSG opened at GBX 2,250 ($29.73) on Thursday. CVS Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,390 ($18.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,835 ($37.47). The firm has a market cap of £1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 83.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,358.81 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,359.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.81.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. This is an increase from CVS Group’s previous dividend of $5.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CVS Group from GBX 2,750 ($36.34) to GBX 3,100 ($40.97) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($38.32) price objective on shares of CVS Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners.

