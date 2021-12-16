Innova Wealth Partners Has $991,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Innova Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Japan ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Innova Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWJ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,987,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,012,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091,519 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,624,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,055,293,000 after purchasing an additional 934,167 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 731.9% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 837,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,537,000 after purchasing an additional 736,454 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,262,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,674,000 after purchasing an additional 473,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,006,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,050,000 after purchasing an additional 373,776 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $68.23 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.22 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.89.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

