Innova Wealth Partners Boosts Holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF)

Innova Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) by 98.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,184 shares during the period. Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cardan Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the third quarter worth about $275,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter worth about $952,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter worth about $50,000.

NYSEARCA TMF opened at $28.78 on Thursday. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares has a 52-week low of $20.91 and a 52-week high of $35.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.81.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

