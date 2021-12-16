Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Innospec Inc. is an international specialty chemicals company. Innospec manufactures and supplies a wide range of specialty chemicals to markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific. The Fuel Specialties business specializes in manufacturing and supplying fuel additives that improve fuel efficiency, boost engine performance and reduce harmful emissions. Oilfield Services provides specialty chemicals to all elements of the oil & gas exploration and production industry. The Performance Chemicals business creates innovative technology-based solutions for the customers in the Personal Care, Home Care, Agrochemical, Mining and Industrial markets. Octane Additives produces octane improvers to enhance gasoline. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on IOSP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Innospec from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. CL King reduced their price objective on shares of Innospec from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

NASDAQ IOSP opened at $91.30 on Wednesday. Innospec has a 52 week low of $81.00 and a 52 week high of $107.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.36.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $376.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Innospec will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.57. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Innospec’s payout ratio is currently 31.98%.

In other news, Director Milton C. Blackmore sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total transaction of $27,454.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ian Cleminson sold 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $35,010.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Innospec in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Innospec by 35.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Innospec in the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Innospec in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Innospec by 18.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

