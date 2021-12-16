Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 700 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 7.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 16,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 9,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 43,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 13,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

SNY stock opened at $49.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.63. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $45.17 and a fifty-two week high of $54.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $124.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.60.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.49 billion. Equities analysts predict that Sanofi will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNY. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. HSBC raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink raised Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

