Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 2,496 Shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its position in shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,785 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,496 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in South State were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of South State during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in South State in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in South State by 20.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in South State by 11.4% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in South State in the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of South State stock opened at $78.56 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.95. South State Co. has a 1-year low of $62.60 and a 1-year high of $93.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.72 million. South State had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that South State Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. South State’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.63%.

In related news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 6,118 shares of South State stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $507,794.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SSB. DA Davidson upgraded shares of South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.84.

South State Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

