Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $979,000 Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the second quarter worth $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in Corning by 82.1% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Corning in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 66.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GLW. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.92.

NYSE:GLW opened at $37.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.66 and its 200-day moving average is $39.32. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $34.81 and a 1-year high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

